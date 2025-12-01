Who is Alina Habba's husband Gregg Reuben? All on Trump's lawyer's blended family

In a major setback for Donald Trump, Alina Habba has been disqualified as the US attorney for New Jersey. On Monday, a federal appeals court upheld a lower court's ruling that the 41-year-old was unlawfully appointed as the state's top prosecutor. The verdict is drawing attention to the president's former lawyer, with her personal life being highlighted. Here's a look at her family: File photo of Alina Habba(AP)

Who is Alina Habba's husband Gregg Reuben?

Habba is married to Gregg Reuben, who is the founder of Centerpark, “a parking management company headquartered in New York City that serves the tri-state area”, according to his website. While it is unclear where and when the couple first met, they tied the knot in 2020. They rarely share any photos of the two of them together on social media, keeping their personal life private.

How many kids does Alina Habba have?

The attorney has two children, Chloe and Luke, whom she shares with her first husband, Matthew Eyet. Although not much is known about their marriage, they were a couple from 2011 to 2019. They have joint custody of their two kids.

Habba is also step-mother to Parker, who Reuben shares with a former partner. Both of their children are well blended together. In 2023, she shared photos of her three children together on Instagram, calling them her “three nuggets.” More recently, she posted a back-to-school photo of Chloe and Luke.

Appeals court's recent ruling on Alina Habba

In a 32-page ruling, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals found that Habba's appointment as the US attorney for New Jersey violates the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, according to NBC News.

“It is apparent that the current administration has been frustrated by some of the legal and political barriers to getting its appointees in place,” wrote Judge Michael Fisher.