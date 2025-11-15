Who is Keith Michael Lisa? Suspect in chilling attack on US attorney Alina Habba's office identified

The FBI has named Keith Michael Lisa as the suspect linked to an attack this week on the office of US Attorney Alina Habba. Following the attack, Alina Habba stated that she will “not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job.”(AP)

The Federal agency is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to Lisa's arrest and conviction. Habba's representatives informed Fox News that they are collaborating with law enforcement and are optimistic about Lisa's capture.

Who is Keith Michael Lisa? Here's what FBI said

“Keith Michael Lisa is wanted for allegedly entering the Peter W. Rodino Federal Building in Newark, New Jersey, on November 12, 2025, while in possession of a bat,” as per the FBI statement.

“After being denied entry, he discarded the bat and returned. Once inside the building, he proceeded to the U.S. Attorney's Office where he damaged government property,” the agency confirmed.

On November 13, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Lisa by the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, located in Newark, New Jersey, following charges of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon in a Federal Facility and Depredation of Federal Property, the FBI said.

Also Read: Trump brutally mocked for bizarre new statement on MRI scan; ‘I have no idea what they…’

Keith Michael Lisa(FBI)

AG Pam Bondi denounces attack as Alina Habba issues statement

Attorney General Pam Bondi informed on Thursday that a person tried to confront Habba on Wednesday night, “destroyed property in her office” and subsequently “fled the scene.”

Confirming that “Alina is safe,” she stressed that any acts of violence or threats against any federal officer will be met with zero tolerance. She further asserted that it is sadly becoming a pattern as extremists continue to assault law enforcement officials nationwide.

Later, FBI Director Kash Patel also denounced the attack on Habba's office, saying: “Threats against our U.S. Attorneys aren’t just attacks on individuals, they’re attacks on the rule of law. And we will respond every time.”

Following the incident, Habba stated that she will “not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job.”

On its website, the Justice Department mentioned that Habba, who is the Acting US Attorney and Special Attorney to the United States Attorney General, is tasked with supervising all federal criminal prosecutions and managing all civil cases in New Jersey where the federal government has a stake.