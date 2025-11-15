Trump mocked as he refuses to reveal if MRI scan was for brain, but says ‘The other thing I took…’

US President Donald Trump disclosed that he underwent an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) examination, stating that the doctor mentioned it was the " “best result” he has ever seen in his medical career. Trump reported an MRI result as the best his doctor has seen, despite media questioning the necessity of the scan, suggesting concerns about his health.(Bloomberg)

When asked which body part was specifically assessed by the scan, Trump clarified that the examination was part of his “routine annual” physical checkup. “I had no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well.”

‘Getting an MRI is very standard,’ says Trump

In October, Trump informed reporters that he underwent an MRI at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center during a “very standard” physical examination. He described the procedure as routine. On being asked if it was was for brain, he said on Friday, “Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn't have it? Other people get it … I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor.”

Speaking to media persons while aboard Air Force One en route to Florida, the POTUS asserted, “The other thing I took ... as you know ... a very advanced test on mental acuity because I think a president should have to do that and as you probably heard, I aced it.”

In July, the White House revealed that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition frequently observed in older adults.

Trump faces mockery

Reacting to Trump's response, journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote on X: Donald Trump says he does not know why he had an MRI. How is this not 25th Amendment territory?"

MSNBC co-host Symone D. Sanders Townsend on X Friday: "This is not routine. Why did the President need an MRI?"

Blasting Trump, former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh said in a post on X, “It’s really something. The greatest country in the history of the world twice elected the most stupid, most ignorant, biggest idiot in the history of the world.”

Trump's October visit to Maryland hospital

Trump visited the Bethesda, Maryland hospital for around three hours in early October for what his doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, called a “scheduled follow-up evaluation” as part of his continuing health maintenance plan. According to the AP, Trump additionally obtained his yearly flu vaccination and a COVID-19 booster during this visit.

Barbabella said that he evaluated Trump's cardiac age and found it to be about 14 years younger than his real age. At the time of his inauguration, Trump was 79 years old, making him the oldest American president.

At first, the White House described Trump's visit to Walter Reed as a “routine yearly checkup,” even though Trump had already received his yearly physical in April. The president then called it a “semiannual physical.”