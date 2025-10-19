Another lapse in Trump security? FBI probes suspicious hunting stand discovered near Air Force One landing zone

The FBI is looking into yet another possible security lapse involving President Trump. FBI Director Kash Patel revealed that when Trump lands in Palm Beach, the Secret Service discovered a suspicious hunting stand perched in a tree that is directly in view of his Air Force One. FBI Director Kash Patel announced an investigation into a hunting stand discovered near President Trump's Air Force One landing site in Palm Beach.(AP)

“Prior to the President's return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone,” Patel exclusively told Fox News Digital.

“No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities.”

The stand hasn't been connected to any person.

Secret Service collaborates wit FBI

The Secret Service agents are “working closely” with the FBI and Palm Beach County law enforcement, USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told Fox.

Guglielmi further stated that there was no influence on any movements and that no one was in attendance or involved at the spot.

“While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures,” Guglielmi added.

An other law enforcement source stated that the stand appears to have been installed “months ago.”

Assassination attempt on Trump

The apparent breakdown in the Secret Service's security for Trump comes less than a month after Ryan Routh was found guilty on all charges relating to the September 2024 attempt to kill the then GOP presidential candidate on September 23rd.

Trump's alleged assassin Routh started stabbing himself in the neck with a pen in a Florida courtroom last month, after jurors reached a unanimous judgment.

Routh became close to Trump in September 2024, when the then-president played golf at his Trump International Golf Club property in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Routh was apprehended after a Secret Service agent observed him brandishing a firearm through a fence.