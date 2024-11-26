Would-be Donald Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh ranted about the “two-party system” and name-dropped Thomas Matthew Crooks in a bizarre jailhouse letter. Routh sent the bizarre letter to Politico reporter Ankush Khardori from a federal detention center in Miami. The 58-year-old is awaiting trial after allegedly attempting to assassinate Trump at his Florida golf course this year. Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh rants about ‘two-party system,’ links himself to Thomas Crooks in bizarre letter (Hédi Aouidj via AP)(AP)

Routh repeatedly referred to himself as “Alleged Trump shooter” in the four page letter. He railed against the US’s two-party system and also stressed that he has no affiliation to the Democratic party.

Routh linked himself to Crooks, who tried to assassinate Trump at a Pennsylvania rally before being killed by the Secret Service. Routh said the two of them were “ready to die for freedom and democracy.” Routh earlier pleaded not guilty in his own alleged assassination attempt.

Routh wrote the letter before the election, saying if Trump were to win, the country must “remove the power of our military by the President and place it with Congress before January.” “We must limit all Presidential power before Trump seizes our country,” he added. Routh also said that Americans must surround the Capitol to prevent another January 6 situation if Kamala Harris was to win, and even considered the possibility of “civil war.”

‘My entire life has been plagued by D’s and R’s’

In one part of the letter, Routh said the two-party system “is designed to exclude most everyone,” which is exactly how we wound up “with such flawed candidates.” “My entire life has been plagued by D’s and R’s. It seems not long ago there was a push for the libertarian party and now a green party and maybe Truth party. But for some reason our leaders have not allowed any other party [to] be recognized in any race,” wrote.

Routh blamed Trump for having “destroyed the MidEast,” and blasted the president-elect’s decision to pull out of the Iran Nuclear Deal. He raged that Trump is responsible “for all those lives lost and all the destruction” in the region since. Routh ended the letter with the demand that “Israel stop their attacks and demand that all parties come to the table and find common ground.”