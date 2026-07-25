Who was Sara Duffey's estranged husband? All on Jeremiah Shawn Duffey’s behavior; shocking details out as son dialed 911

An influencer was tragically shot and killed, allegedly by her estranged spouse, just weeks after she accused him of being a pedophile on social media. Influencer Sara Duffey allegedly shot by estranged husband after accusing him of being a pedophile on social media. (TikTok)

Sara Duffey, 43, shared a TikTok on July 11, in which she alluded to the conduct of her soon-to-be ex-husband, Jeremiah Shawn Duffey.

This video was part of the current trend on Netflix documentaries, where users simulate sitting down for an interview with the streaming service to discuss topics that range from light-hearted inside jokes to serious personal disclosures, People Magazine reported.

Sara Duffey's bombshell admission “Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a pedophile,” Sara stated in her video.

“I wish I was joking. #plottwist #netflix #documentary," the caption of the video read.

Less than two weeks later, on Thursday, July 23, Sara and Duffey's bodies were found with gunshot wounds in her residence located in Owasso, Oklahoma.

Also Read: Who was Sara Duffey? Oklahoma influencer shot dead by husband in murder-suicide weeks after she filed protective order