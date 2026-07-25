Sara Duffey, an Oklahoma influencer, was shot dead by her estranged husband Jeremiah Shawn Duffey in a murder-suicide Thursday night, July 23, the Owasso Police Department said. Shawn then killed himself. Who was Sara Duffey? Oklahoma influencer shot dead by husband in murder-suicide weeks after she filed protective order (GoFundMe)

Police said that a neighbor called 911 after Shawn’s son, who witnessed the shooting, came to her door asking for help, per newson6.

Sara had been granted a protective order against her husband last month, which he violated on Thursday night, police said. According to court records, she had also filed a protective order against him in 2021.

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Sara filed the protective order against her husband last month, claiming that he was caught kissing a child on one of the basketball teams that he coaches. According to the protective order, Shawn threatened suicide and went on the run after being confronted, according to 2 News Oklahoma.

The mother of the child also filed a protective order against Shawn. She had alleged that he was paying her daughter to stay quiet about his inappropriate messages and actions.

The incident has stunned the community and neighbors. "Domestic violence doesn't discriminate," said Brittany Fisher, per 2 News Oklahoma. "It does not pick you because you have a nice home, socially or economically, it does not matter."

Who was Sara Duffey? Sara, who went by Sara Gilson, worked as a hairstylist. She was also a TikTok influencer, and used the platform to sell clothes and jewelry.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help Sara’s children.

“Last night, our beautiful friend, Sara, was tragically taken from us in an unimaginable act of violence. Her sudden and heartbreaking loss has left an entire community grieving, but the greatest loss is felt by her two precious children, who must now face life without their loving mother,” the page reads.

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“Sara was an incredible mom. Her children were the center of her world, and everything she did was for them. She loved them fiercely, worked hard to provide for them, and dreamed of giving them the best life possible,” it added.

The page said that the donations will help Sara’s children with “their immediate needs, counseling, education, funeral expenses, and other costs that arise as they begin this unimaginable journey without their mother.”

Sara’s friend, Bekki Rainer Tilley, said in a Facebook post about a conversation the two of them had a week ago, “I asked her if she needed protection from that freak, and she said “I don’t think he would ever really hurt me”. …. and he did. His life was ruined so he wanted to take her innocent precious life too. I hope he is exactly where he belongs.”