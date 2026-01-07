A relative of an Ohio dentist and his wife who were shot dead has launched a GoFundMe for their children and other family members in the aftermath of the tragedy. Spencer Tepe, 37, and his wife, Monique, 39, were murdered sometime between 2 am and 5 am on December 30 in the upstairs of their residence. Their two children, a 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, and a dog, who were inside, remained unharmed. Spencer and Monique Tepe update: GoFundMe launched for murdered Ohio couple; family reacts to ‘person of interest’ video(GoFundMe, Columbus Division of Police)

The person who launched the fundraiser introduced herself as “Audrey (Tepe) Mackie, cousin to Spencer and Monique.”

“Our family is devastated by the tragic and senseless loss of Spencer and Monique Tepe. They were extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy, and deep connection to others,” the GoFundMe reads.

“Their presence was as big as their hearts! Monique’s charm and infectious smile lit up every room. She was warm with a strength that inspired everyone around her. Spencer was the soul of every gathering—grand in personality, yet calm, steady, and kind. Together, they were truly remarkable inside and out. They were a solid pair with a bright future,” it added.

The page described the couple as “proud parents of two beautiful children,” adding that they showed up with “unwavering love and devotion to their family” every day.

The GoFundMe added, “The abrupt loss of Spencer and Monique has changed daily life in ways that are still unfolding. This fund exists to help provide stability and care for their children and the immediate family members who are supporting them during this time. The outpouring of love has meant more than words can express. Thank you for helping support the children as the family, together, takes each day one step at a time.”

At the time of writing this article, $173,787 had been raised of the 200K target.

The Columbus Police Department has now released a video of a “person of interest” in the murders. The footage shows an eerie figure wandering around an alley near the home in light pants and a dark, hooded coat.

Family member reacts to surveillance footage

The brother-in-law of Spencer has shared his thoughts on the new video shared by police. “I do think, you know, (it’s a) suspicious-looking person there," Rob Misleh, Spencer's brother-in-law, told NewsNation. "It also very well could be … somebody walking home drunk from a bar.”

The couple’s children were taken into the care of family members. Misleh said that the kids are “in loving hands” and “unaware” of the loss.

“We have had them for the past couple of days … they were just as happy and, unfortunately, unaware as they ever could be,” he added.

Misleh said the family is struggling to break the tragic news to the couple’s eldest daughter. “We just don’t know how to do that,” Misleh said. “I’m sure she’s wondering when is she gonna see her mommy and daddy again,” he said.

Spencer worked at the Athens Dental Depot. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds, while his wife suffered at least one shot to the chest, police records showed, according to the New York Post.

The couple were found murdered after Spencer failed to show up for work on December 30, leaving coworkers worried. There were no obvious signs of forced entry. No gun was found at the scene, with police saying they did not believe it was a murder-suicide.