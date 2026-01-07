Spencer and Monique Tepe murders: Eerie 911 call reported ‘domestic dispute’ months before killings, ‘Me and my man…’

A woman called 911 to report a “domestic dispute,” according to dispatchers, at the home of an Ohio dentist and his wife months before the two were shot dead, Fox News Digital reported. Spencer Tepe, 37, and his wife, Monique, 39, were murdered sometime between 2 am and 5 am on December 30 in the upstairs of their residence. They two children and a dog, who were inside, remained unharmed. Spencer and Monique Tepe murders: Eerie 911 call reported ‘domestic dispute’ months before killings(GoFundMe)

An unknown woman called 911 around 2:45 am on April 15 at the same Weinland Park address where the Tepe family lived, dispatch audio obtained by the outlet revealed. The caller hung up while calling authorities, following which an operator called her back to ensure everything was fine.

“Hi, this is 911. We just got a hang-up call. Is everything OK?” the operator asked the woman.

Read More | Who were Spencer and Monique Tepe? Ohio couple found dead in double homicide case

The woman wept throughout the call, telling the dispatcher she was “OK” and “just emotional.”

“Well, can I ask what had you called 911 in the first place?” the operator questioned.

“Because me and my man got into it, but I’m OK, I promise,” the woman replied.

“Did anything ever get physical?” the operator asked.

“No,” the woman replied, saying no one hit each other.

A dispatcher at the Columbus Emergency Communications Center coded the call as a “domestic dispute,” and added that assistance was “no longer needed.” The dispatcher logs did not reveal the identity of the caller.

Spencer and Monique’s murders

Spencer worked at the Athens Dental Depot. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds, while his wife suffered at least one shot to the chest, police records showed, according to the New York Post.

The couple were found murdered after Spencer failed to show up for work on December 30, leaving coworkers worried. There were no obvious signs of forced entry. No gun was found at the scene, with police saying they did not believe it was a murder-suicide.

Read More | Spencer and Monique Tepe update: Police release video of person of interest in chilling double homicide

The couple’s kids, a 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, and their goldendoodle dog, were taken into the care of family members. Rob Misleh, Spencer’s brother-in-law, said that the children are “in loving hands” and “unaware” of the loss.

“We have had them for the past couple of days … they were just as happy and, unfortunately, unaware as they ever could be,” Misleh told NewsNation’s Banfield.

Misleh said the family is struggling to break the tragic news to the couple’s eldest daughter. “We just don’t know how to do that,” Misleh said. “I’m sure she’s wondering when is she gonna see her mommy and daddy again,” he said.

The Columbus Police Department has released a video of a “person of interest” in the murders. The footage shows an eerie figure wandering around an alley near the home in light pants and a dark, hooded coat.