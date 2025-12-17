Who was Christina Chambers? Sports reporter dead with husband in apparent murder-suicide

Christina Chambers, a longtime Alabama sports reporter, was found dead alongside her husband inside their Hoover, Alabama, home on Tuesday morning, per local time. The police is investigating the case as an apparent murder-suicide, according to WBRC 6 News. Chambers, who worked as a sports reporter for WBRC, was among two adults found unresponsive in a residence in Hoover, Alabama. (@WBRCnews/ X)

Hoover Police said officers responded after a family member found the couple unresponsive around 9 am, local time. Both adults had suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire-Medics.

Authorities said a three-year-old child was also inside the home and was unharmed.

Police have not released further details about a motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Who was Christina Chambers?

Chambers was a familiar presence in Alabama sports media through her work at WBRC 6 News, where she joined in 2015 and became a key part of the station’s sports coverage.

She regularly helped anchor coverage of major events, including the Mercedes Marathon, which she often ran herself, WBRC reported.

She left her full-time role at WBRC in July 2021 but continued working with the station in a freelance capacity.

Before WBRC, Chambers worked as a sports reporter and anchor at WAKA in Montgomery, Alabama, and began her broadcast career at WLTZ NBC38 in Columbus, Georgia. She later joined Comcast Sports Southeast in Atlanta, covering Auburn University athletics and high school football, and also did freelance work for Raycom Media and the AHSAA during championship broadcasts.

A native of Cullman, Alabama, Chambers was a four-year Division I scholarship athlete at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, competing in cross country and track. She earned a journalism degree from UAB and was remembered by WBRC as a beloved colleague and devoted mother.