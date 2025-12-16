Why are US flags at half-mast in Alabama this week; explained

Starting Monday, December 15, till Friday, December 19, US flags in Alabama are being lowered to half-mast in all state buildings, according to an order by Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey. Representational image.(Unsplash)

On Monday, Ivey announced that flags in all government buildings in the state will be lowered to half-staff for a week to honor Ella Cook, a Brown University sophomore from Alabama who was killed in the shooting at the University on Saturday.

In a post on X, Kay Ivey said that she has ordered the lowering of flags. "I have directed flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset, Friday, December 19, 2025, in memory of Ella Cook of Mountain Brook," Ivey wrote on X.

"As all of Alabama wraps our arms around Ella’s family in prayer, I also join in mourning her loss," she added.

Cook, who was from Birmingham in Alabama, was one of the two Brown University students killed in the deadly attack at the University. She was identified by a parish she attended in Birmingham at a prayer session held on Sunday afternoon.

Who Was Ella Cook?

Ella Cook was a sophomore who was active at Brown University's conservative political circles. She was part of Brown University’s Republican Club. She has been identified as the Vice President of the College Republicans at Brown University.

"The New York Young Republican Club offers our deepest condolences to the family of Ella Cook, the Vice President of the College Republicans at Brown University," the New York Young Republicans Club wrote on X. "Ella was a leading Republican voice at Brown and her loss is mourned by all. Rest in peace."

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov was identified as the other victim deceased in the shooting. Seven others were seriously injured, but they are stable now.