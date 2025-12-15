Who was Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov? Brown University second shooting victim ID’d as Uzbek international student

Brown University shooting: The second person who was fatally shot in the tragic incident has been identified as student Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, according to officials on Monday. Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a Brown University student, was identified as the second victim of a campus shooting.(Gofundme)

Jonathan Henick, the US ambassador to Uzbekistan, expressed his sorrow over “the loss of his bright future” and extended “sincere condolences” to the family and friends of the young man. The tribute, which was posted to embassy’s website, included Uzbek words “marhumni Xudo rahmat qilsin”: may God have mercy on the deceased.

Umurzokov was among the two students who lost their lives in a campus building on Saturday due to a shooting incident.

“He was incredibly kind, funny, and smart. He had big dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon and helping people,” stated his sister Samira Umurzokova on a GoFundMe campaign launched to support his family.

A total of nine people sustained injuries.

Who was Ella Cook?

The other deceased person in Brown University shooting was identified as Ella Cook, the vice president of the college Republican club at the school.

Ella Cook, who was from Alabama, was described as an extraordinary, humble, devoted, shining light by the Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham, which honored her during a service on Sunday.

Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for the White House, also expressed her condolences on X, stating: “There are no words. Thinking of her family and friends, especially her parents.”

In a statement posted to X, Martin Bertao, president of College Republicans of America, said “Ella was known for her bold, brave, and kind heart as she served her chapter and fellow classmates.”

“Our prayers are with her family, our Brown [College Republicans], and the entirety of the campus as they heal from this tragedy,” he added.

The shooting took place at a time when the academic calendar was particularly hectic, coinciding with the final exam period. Brown University decided to cancel all remaining classes, examinations, papers, and projects for the semester, informing students that they were permitted to vacate the campus, thereby highlighting the extent of the disruption and the seriousness of the attack.