Bondi Beach shooting live updates: Australian PM calls it ‘pure evil’, Netanyahu blames Palestine recognition

- 9 Mins agoUS ‘strongly condemns’ Australia attack
- 20 Mins agoWho are Sajid and Naveed Akram?
- 29 Mins agoWhat Australian PM, Trump and Netanyahu said on Sydney attack
- 1 Hr 4 Mins ago16 killed, including attacker, in Australia's Bondi Beach shooting
Bondi Beach shooting live updates: Sixteen people, including one of the two shooters, were killed after a father and his son opened fire at Jews gathered at Sydney's Bondi Beach to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah. The incident, which is being considered as Australia's worst terrorist attack, took place at one of the country's most well-known beaches.
The attack shocked the nation not only due to the number of lives lost and the antisemitic motive behind it, but also because it happened at a place seen as a symbol of Australia’s natural beauty.
Bondi Beach shooting live: Key points
1. Police said the death toll has jumped to 16, including an attacker.
2. Witnesses told local media that they heard between 40 and 50 gunshots. Footage from the scene showed emergency workers trying to revive those who were injured.
3. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as “a targeted attack on Jewish Australians” and “an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation.”
4. New South Wales police said the attackers were a father and son duo. They did not share more details and said there was no search underway for any other suspect.
5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack in Australia and said India stands with the people of the country during this time of grief. He added that India has "zero tolerance" for terrorism and supports the fight against all its forms and manifestations.
6. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked the deadly shooting in Sydney to Australia’s call for a Palestinian state. He said he had warned earlier that such a move “pours fuel on antisemitic fire.”
7. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that Washington "strongly condemns the terrorist attack" in Sydney. He added, “Antisemitism has no place in this world”.
8. The attackers began shooting shortly after 6:45 pm local time, when more than 1,000 people were attending a ‘Chanukah by the Sea’ event on a warm summer evening. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the victims were aged between 10 and 87.
9. A man identified by Australian media as 43-year-old Sydney fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed has been praised as a hero for confronting and disarming one of the gunmen during the attack. Video recorded by a bystander shows him moving through a car park before rushing at the gunman from behind and bringing him to the ground.
10. The Bondi Beach massacre is the deadliest terrorist attack in Australia’s history. It is also the worst mass shooting since a lone gunman killed 35 people in Port Arthur, Tasmania, on April 28, 1996.
"Antisemitism has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia," Rubio said in a post on X.
During a press conference on Monday morning (local time), New South Wales police commissioner Mal Lanyon said the two males, 50-year-old Sajid Akram and 24-year-old Naveed Akram, have been identified as the only shooters involved in the attack.
US President Donald Trump said it was a "purely antisemitic attack".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Australia's government of "pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism" by not acting strongly enough before the shooting.
The suspected gunmen were father and son, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told reporters on Monday. The father was kille