Where is Nick Reiner? Rob Reiner's 32-year-old son held on $4mn bail after parents killings

Rob Reiner's troubled son, Nick, has been arrested and charged with fatally stabbing the renowned director and his wife, Michele, at their residence in Los Angeles, NY POST reported, citing authorities on Monday. Rob Reiner's son, Nick, charged with fatally stabbing his parents; with his bail set at $4 million after years of drug rehabilitation, according to a new report.(Reuters)

Nick Reiner, aged 32, who has faced years of rehabilitation for drug addiction, is currently being held on a bail set at $4 million, according to Page Six.

Where is Nick Reiner?

Nick was apprehended on Sunday night after law enforcement discovered that the director of “The Princess Bride” and his wife had been brutally murdered in their mansion, stated NY POST, citing its sources.

Rob Reiner's daughter makes stunning revelation

The couple's daughter, Romy, allegedly found Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 68, with their throats slit around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and informed the police that she suspected a family member “should be considered a suspect,” as reported by TMZ.

Emergency services in Los Angeles were summoned to the Brentwood residence of the couple at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, following reports of a medical emergency. Upon the arrival of Los Angeles Fire paramedics, they discovered Reiner and his spouse. They both were declared dead at the location.

The Robbery-Homicide Division of the LAPD has been at the forefront of the investigation, with the street being closed since Sunday afternoon.

Investigators secured a search warrant overnight prior to executing a comprehensive search of the residence.

Nick Reiner once battled drug addiction

Nick Reiner has previously shared his experiences regarding his struggle with addiction and periods of homelessness.

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,”Nick recounted in a 2016 interview with People.

He mentioned that he first entered rehab at the age of 15 and eventually underwent at least 17 treatment sessions.

The younger Reiner expressed that he “could have died” after leaving a treatment facility and living on the streets at the age of 19.

In order to manage his challenging life, Nick Reiner revealed to the celebrity magazine that he co-wrote the semi-autobiographical film “Being Charlie.”

His father directed the 2015 movie, which featured Cary Elwes, known for his role in "The Princess Bride."