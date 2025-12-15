Who is Romy Reiner? Rob, Michele Reiner's youngest daughter found them dead

Rob Reiner was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, at their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon. Multiple sources told People that the couple's bodies were discovered by their youngest daughter, Romy Reiner. While officials have not released a detailed timeline of the events, emergency calls were made to the Los Angeles Fire Department at around 3:30 pm. Who is Romy Reiner? Here's all on Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's youngest daughter(Instagram/ Romy Reiner)

When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman, aged 78 and 68 years old, dead inside the mansion, located on Chadbourne Avenue in Los Angeles, according to NBCLA. Their identities were later confirmed as Rob and Michele. The authorities have yet to release an official cause of death. However, sources confirmed to TMZ that the couple sustained “lacerations consistent with a knife,” suggesting they were stabbed to death.

Romy Reiner: Who is Rob and Michele Reiner's youngest daughter?

Romy is the youngest of Rob and Michele's four children. Despite her father's stellar Hollywood career, she remained out of the limelight. The 28-year-old describes herself as “an artist, writer, actress and model” on her Backstage profile. Her acting credits include appearances in You People, Voices and Born Again Virgin. She also made a brief appearance in New Girl, a show her father was previously part of.

Rob's other children are Jake Reiner, 34, and Nick Reiner, 32, who is a person of interest in the filmmaker and his wife's homicide investigation, multiple sources told People. The Stand By Me crooner also adopted his first wife, Penny Marshall's daughter, Tracy Reiner, 61, from a previous marriage to Michael Henry. Rob and Penny tied the knot in 1971 and divorced in 1981. Years later, he married Michele in 1989.