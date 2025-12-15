Legendary director and actor Rob Reiner, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, were killed by their son Nick Reiner, multiple sources told people. Authorities have yet to confirm this information. Who is Nick Reiner? Rob Reiner, wife Michele killed by their son: report (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

The couple were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14. LAPD Robbery Homicide Division detectives were assigned to the case. There was a huge police presence at the home after the bodies were found on Sunday.

Around 3:30 pm, LAFD paramedics were reportedly called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue. LAPD officers were soon dispatched to the home for a report of an, "ambulance death investigation," a phrase used when officers are called by firefighters to the discovery of a death.

Who is Nick Reiner?

Nick was one of Rob and Michele’s three children. Rob was introduced to his second and current wife, actress and photographer Michele, while directing When Harry Met Sally. The two tied the knot in 1989, and share three children – Jake (born 1991), Nick (born 1993), and Romy (born 1997).

Rob previously adopted Tracy Reiner, the daughter of his first wife Penny Marshall. Tracy was Penny’s daughter from a previous marriage to Michael Henry. Rob and Penny divorced in 1981.