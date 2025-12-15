Are Rob Reiner, wife Michele ok? Latest on situation at Brentwood home amid concerns

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found Sunday afternoon inside a Brentwood residence owned by director and actor Rob Reiner, according to multiple law enforcement sources cited by NBC Los Angeles. Neighbors told the outlet that Reiner and his wife, Michele, live at the residence. Filmmaker Rob Reiner poses backstage before discussing the film "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

The Los Angeles Fire Department, as per NBC and TMZ, said a man and a woman, believed to be about 78 and 68 years old, were found dead inside the home. Firefighters and paramedics were first called to the property on Chadbourne Avenue at around 3:30 PM local time.

Shortly after their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched following what officials described as an ‘ambulance death investigation’, a term used when police respond after firefighters discover a deceased person. Detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division were later assigned to the case.

By Sunday evening, a heavy police presence surrounded the home. Several LAPD officials confirmed to NBC LA that they were aware of the investigation but said no further details could be released.

Is Rob Reiner, wife, Michele, ok?

As of now, no official statement has been made. The LAPD is expected to address the situation soon. Neither Reiner nor his team have addressed the reported deaths.

Rob Reiner, the acclaimed director and actor, has been married to photographer Michele Singer Reiner since 1989. They met on the set of When Harry Met Sally..., which he directed, and their relationship inspired the film's happy ending.

The couple has three children: sons Jake (born 1991) and Nick (born 1993), and daughter Romy (born 1997). Reiner also has a daughter, Tracy Reiner, from his previous marriage to actress Penny Marshall (1971–1981).