Rob Reiner net worth: How rich was famed director and his wife Michele? Details here

Rob Reiner, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, have died, TMZ reported, citing sources. The update comes after two people were found dead inside a Brentwood home owned by him on Sunday, December 14. The LA Fire Department said a man and a woman – approximately 78 and 68 years old – were found dead inside, according to NBCLA. FILRob Reiner arrives at the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network's Respect Awards, in Beverly Hills(AP)

Reiner first rose to fame in the 1970s playing Michael "Meathead" Stivic, Archie Bunker's liberal son-in-law, on the popular sitcom All in the Family. He earned two Emmy Awards for the role.

Read More: Rob Reiner family: All on wife Michele, ex-wife Penny Marshall, and children Tracy, Jake, Romy and Nick

Rob Reiner net worth

Reiner has a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While he initially became a household name as a performer, his long-term impact on Hollywood was cemented behind the camera.

Reiner’s rise to fame began in the 1970s with his portrayal of Michael ‘Meathead’ Stivic on the landmark sitcom ‘All in the Family.’ It was in the 1980s that he shifted focus to directing.

Reiner made an immediate impact with his debut film ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ in 1984, a mockumentary that became a cult classic and reshaped comedic satire in music films.

His critically acclaimed directorials include ‘Stand by Me,’ ‘The Princess Bride,’ ‘When Harry Met Sally…,’ and ‘Misery'.

In 1992, Reiner reached another career high with ‘A Few Good Men,’ a courtroom drama that earned multiple Academy Award nominations.

Reiner remained active through the 1990s and 2000s, directing films such as ‘The American President,’ ‘The Bucket List,’ and ‘Flipped.’ Beyond directing, he also made a lasting mark as a producer through Castle Rock Entertainment, the company behind projects like ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘The Shawshank Redemption'.