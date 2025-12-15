Rob Reiner, wife Michele found dead in LA home, early reports suggest knife wounds on bodies

Legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have died at their Los Angeles home, TMZ confirmed on Sunday night. Early reports had stated that the LAPD had found two bodies at their Brentwood home. Now, TMZ has confirmed that the bodies belong to Rob and Michele. Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner have been found dead in LA.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner dead

“As we told you ... two dead bodies were found in Rob and Michele's Brentwood home Sunday afternoon -- and law enforcement sources tell us it is the Reiners,” the TMZ report stated. The report also cited sources saying the two suffered lacerations consistent with a knife. There is no official statement from the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division yet, which is currently investigating the crime.

Who was Rob Reiner?

An actor, director, activist, and performer, Rob Reiner rose to fame as Mike "Meathead" Stivic on the CBS sitcom All in the Family in the 70s. Son of comedian and author Carl Reiner, Rob worked in major films like Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), EDtv (1999), Everyone's Hero (2006), and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

But it was as a director that he made his mark in Hollywood. Rob made his directorial debut with the heavy metal mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap in 1984. In the 80s, he established himself as one of Hollywood's most in-demand filmmakers with successful films such as When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, and Stand By Me, before starting the new decade with Misery, and following it up with A Few Good Men, for which he received an Oscar nomination.

Rob Reiner and wife Michele

Rob met photographer Michele Singer on the sets of When Harry Met Sally in the late 80s. They married in 1989, and had three children together. They had been living in their Brentwood home for several years.