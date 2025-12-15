Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rob Reiner family: All on wife Michele, ex-wife Penny Marshall, and children Tracy, Jake, Romy and Nick

BySumanti Sen
Updated on: Dec 15, 2025 08:12 am IST

Two people have been found dead inside a Brentwood home owned by director and actor Rob Reiner. Here's what to know about his family.

Two people were found dead inside a Brentwood home owned by director and actor Rob Reiner on Sunday, December 14, several law enforcement sources told NBCLA. The LA Fire Department said a man and a woman – approximately 78 and 68 years old – were found dead inside.

Rob Reiner family: All on wife Michele, ex-wife Penny Marshall, and children (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Rob Reiner family: All on wife Michele, ex-wife Penny Marshall, and children (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Neighbors said that Rob and his wife live in the home. According to property records, they own the home.

Who are Rob Reiner’s ex-wife, wife, and children?

Rob married actress and director Penny Marshall in 1971, and adopted her daughter, actress Tracy Reiner, from a previous marriage to Michael Henry. Rob and Penny divorced in 1981.

Rob was introduced to his second and current wife, photographer Michele Singer, while directing When Harry Met Sally. The two tied the knot in 1989, and share three children – Jake (born 1991), Nick (born 1993), and Romy (born 1997).

What to know about the recent case

LAPD Robbery Homicide Division detectives were assigned to the case. There was a huge police presence at the home after the bodies were found on Sunday.

Around 3:30 pm, LAFD paramedics were reportedly called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue. LAPD officers were soon dispatched to the home for a report of an, "ambulance death investigation," a phrase used when officers are called by firefighters to the discovery of a death.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Rob Reiner family: All on wife Michele, ex-wife Penny Marshall, and children Tracy, Jake, Romy and Nick
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On