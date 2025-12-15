Rob Reiner family: All on wife Michele, ex-wife Penny Marshall, and children Tracy, Jake, Romy and Nick

Two people were found dead inside a Brentwood home owned by director and actor Rob Reiner on Sunday, December 14, several law enforcement sources told NBCLA. The LA Fire Department said a man and a woman – approximately 78 and 68 years old – were found dead inside. Rob Reiner family: All on wife Michele, ex-wife Penny Marshall, and children (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Neighbors said that Rob and his wife live in the home. According to property records, they own the home.

Who are Rob Reiner’s ex-wife, wife, and children?

Rob married actress and director Penny Marshall in 1971, and adopted her daughter, actress Tracy Reiner, from a previous marriage to Michael Henry. Rob and Penny divorced in 1981.

Rob was introduced to his second and current wife, photographer Michele Singer, while directing When Harry Met Sally. The two tied the knot in 1989, and share three children – Jake (born 1991), Nick (born 1993), and Romy (born 1997).

What to know about the recent case

LAPD Robbery Homicide Division detectives were assigned to the case. There was a huge police presence at the home after the bodies were found on Sunday.

Around 3:30 pm, LAFD paramedics were reportedly called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue. LAPD officers were soon dispatched to the home for a report of an, "ambulance death investigation," a phrase used when officers are called by firefighters to the discovery of a death.