Kelley Mack, the actress best known for her work in The Walking Dead and Chicago Med, died aged 33 in her birthplace of Cincinnati on Saturday, August 2. Mack’s death comes after her battle with glioma of the central nervous system. Mack’s family took to her Instagram account to announce the tragic news. Kelley Mack dies: What we know about The Walking Dead star's boyfriend, Logan Lanier (itskelleymack/Instagram)

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go,” the post reads.

It adds, “Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express.”

Mack is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow; her sister, Kathryn; her brother, Parker; grandmother and grandfather Lois and Larry Klebenow; and her boyfriend, Logan Lanier.

What we know about Kelley Mack’s boyfriend

While not much is known about Lanier, Mack revealed in January that she moved into a new apartment with him. She wrote in a post, “In September, I moved into a new apartment with my boyfriend, Logan. For a month after that, I had persistent lower back pain and thought I slipped a disc. A few weeks later, I had neuropathic itching in my right quad. And then, the shooting pains in my legs and back began, which resulted in me having to sleep in a recliner for a month because laying down was too painful. On Thanksgiving Eve, I had emergency MRIs done at the hospital, which revealed an abnormal mass in my spinal cord.”

“Fast forward to now – I have been diagnosed with #diffusemidlineglioma, an extremely rare type of #astrocytoma #cancer. Due to the biopsy surgery on my spinal cord, I have lost the use of my right leg and most of my left leg, so I now get around with a walker and a wheelchair,” she further wrote, adding, “I am very grateful to have such a supportive and loving family and boyfriend, who have been with me every second of this process. It has been a very emotional and challenging time, truly testing my mental fortitude, faith, and physical strength.”

Mack later shared a video of her walking up a staircase with the help of Lanier. "I’ve been up and down these stairs now 2x in the past few days," she wrote on Instagram in March. “It’s a big deal for me. (Life has also had its ups and downs lately am I right lol).”