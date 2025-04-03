Val Kilmer death: Heartbreaking details reveal actor was bed-bound in final years, 'Simply couldn’t keep fighting'

Val Kilmer was reportedly confined to his bed in his final years. The Batman star recently died at the age of 65. His daughter confirmed that his cause of death was pneumonia. He had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014. Val Kilmer death: Heartbreaking details reveal actor was bed-bound in final years (Photo by Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

Sources close to the Kilmer family told TMZ that the cancer treatment had left the actor sapped of energy and bed-bound “for years before his death.” The insider added that Kilmer “simply couldn’t keep fighting at the end,” they shared, adding, “his body eventually shut down.” The sources also said he was “very frail at the end of his life,” and that his death was not sudden.

Earlier this year, Kilmer was reportedly hospitalised. In the past week, he was again admitted to a Los Angeles area hospital. Friends and family visited him in his final days.

In February, a video of Kilmer wearing a Batman mask was posted to his Instagram. However, the video was taken “years ago,” and this was not how the star looked in his final months. Kilmer’s last public appearance was in 2019, when he attended the Thespians Go Hollywood Gala with his daughter Mercedes, 33. Mercedes and her brother Jack, 29, are making funeral arrangements at present.

Val Kilmer’s health struggles

Back in 2017, Kilmer confirmed his cancer diagnosis. He shared details about his health struggles in his 2020 memoir titled I’m Your Huckleberry.

“One night, I suddenly awoke vomiting blood that covered the bed like a scene out of ‘The Godfather,’” Kilmer wrote, recounting an evening he spent at the guest house of his former girlfriend Cher. “I prayed immediately, then called 911. Then alerted my hostess. Cher stepped in and stepped up.”

Kilmer announced in 2021 that he was cancer-free.

Besides radiotherapy and chemotherapy, Kilmer also had two tracheostomies to create an artificial hole in his neck to be able to breathe. His vocal cords were damaged by the surgeries, and he could barely speak after that.