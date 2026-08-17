Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali defends Govinda amid Sunita Ahuja’s cheating allegations: ‘Age should never become a weapon’
Somy Ali praised Govinda, arguing age should not be a weapon used against an actor who is trying to make a living.
Former actor Somy Ali has become the latest of Govinda's co-stars to come out in his support at a time when the actor and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, are at loggerheads over his alleged extra-marital affair with newcomer Komal Rani Swarnkar. Somy defended Govinda against Sunita's allegations and also lauded him for continuing to work despite facing criticism.
‘Govinda is one of the most humble actors’
Somy took to Instagram to share a collage of old photos with Govinda. Calling Govinda ‘a great talent’ and ‘humble’, she wrote, “I am going to chime in here as no one else will and show support whenever it’s necessary: I have known Govinda personally and professionally which is why I can say a few things about him from both ends. Chichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time within that industry. I have immense respect for both Chichi and Sunita.”
‘Actor’s worth isn’t determined by his age’
Somy argued that an actor should not be targeted or ridiculed for working with a younger actor. She wrote, “However, there is nothing ageist about an actor accepting a role with a younger actress. Talent doesn’t have an expiration date. At a time when work may be difficult to find, choosing to keep working is something to respect—not ridicule. An actor’s worth isn’t determined by his age or by the age of his co-star. It’s determined by his talent, professionalism, and willingness to keep going. Getting another opportunity when doors have been difficult to open should be celebrated.”
‘Age should never become a weapon’
The actor also argued that age should not be used against Govinda, who is simply trying to earn his living. She wrote, "Every actor deserves the chance to prove that they still have something meaningful to offer. Age should never become a weapon against someone who is simply trying to earn a living and continue doing what he loves. Perhaps the most admirable thing about an actor is his refusal to give up when the industry or others start telling him he’s too old."
For the unversed, Somy Ali had a high-profile romantic relationship with Salman Khan in the 1990s that reportedly lasted for eight years, from 1991 to 1999.
What is the controversy?
Sunita called out Govinda in the past over his alleged affair with Komal Rani Swarnkar. Recently, after the actor was clicked with Komal at Mumbai airport, Sunita took a sharp jibe at the actor, calling him ‘sugar daddy.’ Meanwhile, Govinda also gave a sharp response to Sunita. While speaking to paparazzi, he asked her to stay within her limits. He also called her out for using abusive language against him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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