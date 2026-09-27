Suriya asks fans not to engage with trolls amid raging fan-war culture in Kollywood: ‘Engage with fool, look like one’

A video circulating on social media from the event shows Suriya addressing fans from the stage. “Let us sow only love. When we engage just because some fool has made a post on social media, we end up looking like fools, too and getting hurt,” he said, adding, “Let us simply be ourselves, and let them be themselves; there is no need for us to say anything. Trying to make them understand or change their minds is difficult. Some might grasp it, but the vast majority won't. Don't waste your energy. Sincerely pursue what you love, day in and day out, and success will surely follow.”

Actor Suriya is having a stellar year. He recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with Jyotika, with the couple renewing their vows in Scotland. After a dry spell, the actor also had two back-to-back hits with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons . Talking to fans at an event organised by the All India Suriya Fans Club, the actor seemed in a cheery mood as he asked them to spread love instead of engaging with ‘muttal’ (fools). (Also Read: Shiva Rajkumar was in ‘tears’ after watching Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons: ‘I couldn't sleep’ )

Immediately, there were fans of other stars who assumed that Suriya was talking about them and calling them ‘fools’. Comments like, “Please. We have had this social media fight since Facebook. We can't stop hatred, but if you want to win people's hearts, even if he is your enemy, show your lovable side or ignore him. He will change. But don't call or stamp them as "muttal"; it's not maturity, sir,” filled X (formerly Twitter).

And then there were others who believed the ‘fools’ needed to be countered. “Counterpoint: You can't let a fools opinion go unchallenged. That is how you let him and any others know no one has a response to their "intelligence" and it multiples like cancer. You're asking to not just leave hero-sexuals alone but also misogynysts, misandrists, castesists to propagate their views,” read one comment.

Suriya’s fans, though, seemed to be having a ball. “If this triggers you, congratulations! You are the exact fool he’s calling out,” wrote one Redditor. “Throw an insult, and the owner picks it up,” wrote another. One even wrote, “You can wake up someone who is sleeping bro, but you will never be able to wake up someone who pretends to be sleeping. That’s the problem,” agreeing with Suriya.