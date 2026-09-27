Kriti Sanon’s Daughter’s Day post questions why fear has become part of women’s lives amid cases of sexual harassment

She ended her Daughter’s Day message with a line many Indian families will recognise immediately. She concluded, “To every daughter who has called home just to say 'I've reached.' May you one day live in a world where you don't have to. That is the world our daughters deserve. That is what we owe them.”

She said Daughter’s Day should mean something different if women are still unable to feel safe in public spaces. She added, “The day a daughter can simply exist in a public space without calculating the risk of being assaulted—that is the day we should celebrate Daughter's Day.”

Kriti described the everyday precautions women often take to feel safe. From sharing their live location to carrying pepper spray, taking a cab instead of walking or staying on a call until they reach home, these have become routine for many. She wrote, “Imagine your daughter calling home to say she feels she is being followed by a group of men. From sharing live location to carrying pepper spray to preferring cabs over walking to staying on call just to feel safe—we've normalised making fear her way of life.”

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon used Daughter’s Day 2026 to talk about something far more serious than the usual celebrations and social media tributes. On September 27, the actor shared a post about the fear many women experience as they go about their daily lives. Instead of posting a celebratory message, she asked people to imagine what it feels like for a daughter to fear for her safety on her way home. This comes after several cases of rape, harassment, moral policing, and more have been reported in the last few weeks in the country.

Kriti Sanon's earlier question This is not the first time the actor has spoken about the way women’s safety is discussed. She has previously questioned why women are repeatedly told to protect themselves instead of putting more focus on preventing men from harassing or assaulting women. “How long will we keep teaching women how to protect themselves?” she asked. “Why aren't we teaching men not to harass, not to assault, not to force?”

Recently, Kriti Sanon responded to trolls and backlash after she was targeted for her choice of outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement for a jewellery brand. She was also called out for tying a rakhi to a pet dog in the commercial. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and hit back at the trolls, asking the pertinent question, ‘When will we stop telling women what to wear?’

Kriti wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life."

She added, "And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"