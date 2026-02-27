Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali says Om Puri was sensitive to her abusive past during Chupp shoot: 'Can’t stress on how much…'

Actor and Salman Khan's former girlfriend, Somy Ali took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Thursday, sharing heartfelt memories of working with the late Om Puri in the 1997 thriller Chupp. In an Instagram post, Somy reflected on the kindness and sensitivity the veteran actor showed her while filming emotionally intense scenes. Somy Ali reminisces about her time working with Om Puri in the film Chupp, highlighting his kindness and sensitivity during intense scenes.

Somy Ali talks about Om Puri, Jitender as co-stars in Chupp On Friday, Somy posted a clip from Chupp, revisiting scenes she shared with Om Puri and paying tribute to her former co-star. Opening up about her early aspirations, Somy wrote about the goals she had set for herself before eventually leaving India. “Before leaving India, I had a few boxes to check. Work with mom’s crushes Amit ji and Jeetu ji, when I was a child, I wanted to grow and marry Kaka ji, which I declared quite boldly to him in his lap at age 7 during a vacation to India,” she shared. During her career, she had the opportunity to share the screen with actors she had long admired, including Jeetendra and Om Puri.

Though Chupp did not fare well at the box office, Somy said the film continues to hold a special place in her heart. “As a bonus, I got lucky with my second last movie titled ‘Chupp’ as I had Mr Om Puri ji as my lead, Jeetu ji as my protector/mentor and Avi as one of the most natural actors and well-mannered people ever to play my boyfriend. I was over the moon!!!” she wrote.

Recalling the emotionally demanding scenes portraying domestic violence, Somy revealed how mindful Om Puri was of her personal history. “While this was a murder mystery combined with a woman’s plight facing domestic violence, which is no laughing matter, Om ji was very sensitive about my past and I can’t stress on how much care he took of me during the abusive scenes,” she shared.