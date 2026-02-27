Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali says Om Puri was sensitive to her abusive past during Chupp shoot: 'Can’t stress on how much…'
Somy Ali reminisces about her time with Om Puri in the film Chupp, reflecting on his kindness during emotionally intense scenes.
Actor and Salman Khan's former girlfriend, Somy Ali took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Thursday, sharing heartfelt memories of working with the late Om Puri in the 1997 thriller Chupp. In an Instagram post, Somy reflected on the kindness and sensitivity the veteran actor showed her while filming emotionally intense scenes.
Somy Ali talks about Om Puri, Jitender as co-stars in Chupp
On Friday, Somy posted a clip from Chupp, revisiting scenes she shared with Om Puri and paying tribute to her former co-star. Opening up about her early aspirations, Somy wrote about the goals she had set for herself before eventually leaving India. “Before leaving India, I had a few boxes to check. Work with mom’s crushes Amit ji and Jeetu ji, when I was a child, I wanted to grow and marry Kaka ji, which I declared quite boldly to him in his lap at age 7 during a vacation to India,” she shared. During her career, she had the opportunity to share the screen with actors she had long admired, including Jeetendra and Om Puri.
Though Chupp did not fare well at the box office, Somy said the film continues to hold a special place in her heart. “As a bonus, I got lucky with my second last movie titled ‘Chupp’ as I had Mr Om Puri ji as my lead, Jeetu ji as my protector/mentor and Avi as one of the most natural actors and well-mannered people ever to play my boyfriend. I was over the moon!!!” she wrote.
Recalling the emotionally demanding scenes portraying domestic violence, Somy revealed how mindful Om Puri was of her personal history. “While this was a murder mystery combined with a woman’s plight facing domestic violence, which is no laughing matter, Om ji was very sensitive about my past and I can’t stress on how much care he took of me during the abusive scenes,” she shared.
She added that the actor would immediately lighten the atmosphere once the director called “cut.” “His remedy was to make me laugh by telling me amazing jokes the second we heard ‘cut.’ I feel honoured to have worked with all three of the co-stars mentioned above.”
In her note, Somy also fondly remembered Jeetendra’s life advice and Om Puri sharing his recipes during the shoot. “They are good human being as was Om ji, and I miss them all tremendously. Thank you to each of them for teaching me a little something about some things a woman must know and understand. I owe you all a great deal for my accomplishments today,” she wrote.
About Chupp
Directed by Ambrish Sangal, Chupp was a murder mystery that revolved around a woman trapped in an abusive relationship. The film was a remake of the 1989 Kannada thriller Tarka, which itself was based on The Unexpected Guest by Agatha Christie.
