'Please hesitate': Sunita Ahuja's candid remarks about Govinda's affairs, shooting incident in Lock Upp shocks fans

As Farah read out one of the headlines associated with Sunita, “I want a son like Govinda, not a husband”, she was asked to explain the statement. Sunita said, "Pyaar mein toh aapko har cheez bardasht karna chahiye. Chi Chi ne life mein itne affairs kiye, chalo hero heroine mein toh hote hi hain. Toh mujhe lagta hai itne saal jo maine Chi Chi ke saath nibhaya hai, I think uske jaisa beta hona chahiye (In love, you should be able to tolerate everything. Chi Chi had so many affairs in his life; well, heroes and heroines do have such things. I think that after standing by Chi Chi for so many years, I deserve to have a son like him)."

Bollywood actor Govinda 's wife and YouTuber Sunita Ahuja entered Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza on June 27. At the premiere, Sunita made several candid revelations, admitting that Govinda had had many affairs and also speaking about "third-party" involvement in their marriage.

She further spoke about the incident when Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg and said, "Sun rahe ho Chi Chi toh sun lena bhaiya, kyunki ghutno pe goli tabhi lagti hai jab koi life mein aa jaati hai. Voh bhi maine jhooth nahi bola. See, I am the truth. Main toh Bombay mein thi nahi, kitne logon ne bola ki maine hi maar diya. Main toh Khatu Shyam mein thi. Nishana chukta nahi mera (If you're listening, then listen carefully, brother. A bullet only hits someone's knees when there's a reason for it. I wasn't lying about that either. See, I am the truth. I wasn't even in Mumbai — so many people said I was the one who did it. I was at Khatu Shyam. And I never miss my target)."

The clip quickly surfaced online, and Sunita's revelations left fans both shocked and amused. One comment read, "No way Govinda's wife said this." Another wrote, "Sunita ji, please hesitate." A third user commented, "At least she's not faking it by hiding it." Another fan wrote, "She is hilarious." However, some of Govinda's fans also criticised her for what they described as "demeaning" remarks about the actor.

About Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987 in a private ceremony when Govinda was not yet a Bollywood star. The couple kept their marriage under wraps for nearly two years and later made it public after the birth of their daughter, Tina Ahuja. Together, they have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Throughout his career, Govinda has been linked to several actresses. The most talked-about rumours involved his close friendship with actress Neelam during the late 1980s and early 1990s. In recent years, fresh rumours surfaced about Govinda being involved with a younger Marathi actress. Sunita has made contradictory public remarks over the years, at times hinting that infidelity had caused pain in their marriage.

In October 2024, Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed revolver at his Mumbai residence while preparing to leave for an early morning flight to Kolkata. According to the actor, the firearm slipped from his hand while he was putting it away, discharged accidentally, and the bullet struck his leg. He was rushed to hospital, underwent treatment, and later made a full recovery following surgery and physiotherapy. Sunita has often joked about the incident in interviews, drawing criticism from some quarters.