Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce rumours 'disturb' daughter Tina Ahuja: 'Seeing this since childhood'

Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja often make headlines over speculation surrounding their marriage. However, such rumours do not affect only the couple; they also impact their children. Recently, their daughter Tina Ahuja opened up about how reports and gossip about her parents disturb her. At the same time, she admitted that dealing with such speculation is part and parcel of being in the public eye and requires one to develop a thick skin. Govinda with his family.

'You get troubled' Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Tina said, “I’ve been seeing this since my childhood. There were stories. Every decade, they have a new story. Earlier, it used to be magazines. Then it came to the internet, and now it’s come to Instagram and the YouTube world. See, I’m human. Obviously, you get kind of troubled when there’s no truth to it and when it just feels very exaggerated and dragged."

Explaining why she chooses not to react to such claims, Tina added, “Clickbait is taken from somewhere, and another story is created. I’m not some saint who will never get affected. It is disturbing, yes. But then you have to learn to have a thicker skin in this industry, or any industry in life. When you know the truth and when you know the foundation, then it’s better not to react or let it affect you or your health."

When Sunita accused Govinda of cheating Earlier, in an interview with MissMalini, Sunita had hinted at Govinda having an affair and even told an interviewer to change her name from Komal to something else. "I hate this name. It is problematic," she had said. This led netizens to speculate whether Govinda was involved with someone of the same name.

Later, Govinda addressed the controversy and dismissed the speculation. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Not a single one of my heroines could say that I ever harassed them or spoke ill of anyone...The name she (his wife) is mentioning, Komal, I am grateful to her; I am ‘saved’ today because she hasn’t said a single word and is staying quiet. In such a situation, today’s youngsters would have…"

Sunita Ahuja's fresh dig at Govinda Recently, Sunita appeared on Laughter Chefs 3, where she seemed to take another dig at Govinda. She referred to the incident in which Govinda allegedly accidentally shot himself in the foot with his licensed revolver.

Referring to the episode while speaking on the show, Sunita said, “Kashmera, I want to tell you one thing, the guy who respects his wife is a hero. Joh ankhiyon se goli maarta hai, jahaan third party pe chala jaata hai… toh ghutno pe goli maare. (If there is a third party, he ends up shooting his own knee).”