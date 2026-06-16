Sunita Ahuja says son Yashvardhan has Amitabh Bachchan's personality and Dharmendra's looks: ‘I am very happy’

Actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon. Sunita has always spoken fondly of her son and, in a recent conversation on Mashable India's The Bombay Journey, revealed that she used to see Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's photos during her pregnancy. She added that she is delighted to see Yashvardhan embody qualities she associates with both legendary actors. Sunita Ahuja says son Yashvardhan Ahuja has qualities of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Sunita Ahuja says son Yashvardhan has Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's qualities Speaking about Amitabh, Sunita said, "Mere fav hero hain voh. Mera beta jab pet main tha toh maine do hi logon ka photo dekha tha, ek Dharam ji, Amit ji. Yashvardhan ka personality Amit ji jaise hogaya hai aur shakal Dharam ji jaisi, I am so happy (He is my favourite hero. When my son was still in my womb, there were only two people whose photos I used to look at — Dharam ji and Amit ji. Yashvardhan has developed a personality like Amit ji and looks like Dharam ji. I am so happy)."

She also spoke about some of the beliefs surrounding pregnancy in earlier times and said, "We were told to watch Ramayana because the child listens while in the mother's womb. So my mother used to put Ramayana on TV whenever there was an eclipse. But today's kids won't listen to all of this."

About Yashvardhan Ahuja According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Yashvardhan will headline filmmaker Sajid Khan's upcoming film, tentatively titled 100. The project also stars Nitanshi Goel and has already gone on floors. A source told the publication, "The makers of Hundred began shooting the film in Mumbai's Film City on Friday, January 23. They purposely chose this day to coincide with the commencement of filming on the occasion of Basant Panchmi."

The film is expected to mark Sajid Khan's return to direction.

Sunita recently revealed that despite being Govinda's son, Yashvardhan had to go through more than 90 auditions before landing his debut project. Prior to this, he worked as an assistant director on films such as Dishoom and Baaghi. A video of him dancing with Rasha Thadani to Govinda's hit song Aankhiyon Se Goli Maare had also gone viral, with many viewers praising his expressions and dance moves.