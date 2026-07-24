Prakash Raj calls Sonam Wangchuk ‘conscience of the nation’, thanks him for his sacrifice as he ends hunger strike
Prakash Raj had earlier met Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar while protesting with the Cockroach Janata Party.
Actor Prakash Raj has been one of the first celebrities to have shown support for the Cockroacj Janta Party protests. Ever since the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) began their strike at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities for NEET, and activist Sonam Wangchuk began his hunger strike, Prakash made it clear that he stands ‘in solidarity’ with the cause and has even met Wangchuk.
On Thursday, Sonam broke his hunger strike after 26 days. He took to his X account and wrote, “Just now in the presence of Union Ministers Sh. JP Nadda, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile I urge you all to stay very vigillant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere.”
Prakash Raj reposted the tweet and wrote in the caption, “Thank you @Wangchuk66 sir for your sacrifice and for being the conscience of the nation..”
Earlier this month, Prakash had joined Wangchuk and the CJP for their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Posting pictures with the activist, the actor wrote, “In solidarity with the youngsters of my country at #JantarMantar @Wangchuk66 @Cockroachisback #justasking.” The pictures show the actor addressing the protesters on-site, interacting with them, and posing for a picture with Wangchuk.
Visuals of him attending the protest march were all over social media. The actor has now taken to his X account to say he will continue to stand in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party and support its concerns. Prakash has been vocal in his support for CJP, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET paper.
Earlier, when the actor was asked about the silence of other Bollywood stars on the matter of the protests, he said that the world is watching. Speaking to PeekTV, Prakash said, “People who speak, the world is watching… who will stand by the people. Simple.” When asked about being happy with the response from the industry, he said, “It is not the question of being happy. Now you know who is what. Such movements show who has got the integrity, who will stand for the people. Who am I to say? I can talk to myself. People have great voices, great actors… I wish they used it for this. They have not, people will judge! When history will be written tomorrow, they may forgive who might have made the mistake but they will never forgive who was silent.”
Along with Prakash, the actors who joined the protest march on Monday were Shabana Azmi and Poonam Pandey. Celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Vishal Dadlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Chinmayi Sripaada, and others have shown their solidarity with Wangchuk online.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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