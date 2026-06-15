After Prakash Raj supports Cockroach Janata Party, Pawan Kalyan accuses them of divisiveness: ‘Trying to damage country’

Explaining his analogy further, he said, “In the same manner, people with small minds and no understanding of the depth of this country’s politics will use divisiveness to weaken the country’s integrity. We must not fall prey to such thoughts. Even when crores of people with small thoughts meet, be it good or bad, they can have a strong effect. So, we must fight against it and not take part in it.”

At the meeting, Pawan addressed his party members at a star hotel. He made it clear that one of the key agenda items for the meeting in Delhi was the CJP. The actor-politician said, “You must have heard of the cockroaches recently. It reminded me of the Sumathi Satakam (Telugu book on morals). Even a tiny creature or an ant can kill a powerful snake.”

It has been a busy few days for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has held protests across the country following the NEET paper leak. After Prakash Raj joined the CJP and showed his support during the Bengaluru protest, his co-star and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan held a Jana Sena Party (JSP) meeting in Delhi. Pawan criticised the ‘small minds’ supporting CJP and accused them of divisiveness.

Recently, Pawan also told ANI, “Somehow, why they are angry, you have to look at it. Cockroach is the one which stays in gutter… that means maybe I can understand the pain.” He also revealed that he spoke about CJP with his son, Akira Nandan, and added, “I was talking to my son today morning, and I was asking the same question. I said, how many of your friends are there, they have a huge group of friends, around 20 people, and asked him how many of them are there. I think three of them subscribed.”

Prakash Raj supports the CJP Pawan’s statement comes a day after Prakash was vocal in his support of the CJP. Attending the protest with activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, the actor spoke about the need for change. “The elected leaders should do their jobs! Why have you changed the equation? You are doing politics, we are supposed to do jobs. No!” he said.

“Youth of this country has decided to fight their fight. Youth of the country is Dalit. Uncles and aunties, you are ruling this country after retirement age. Go away. We, the youngsters, are fighting for our future. These youngsters are fighting for their dreams,” he added.