Prakash Raj joins Cockroach Janta Party protest in Bengaluru, says: ‘Youth of this country has decided to fight’

In a video shared by the official X account of Cockroach is Back, Prakash Raj was seen standing beside activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke . He said, “The elected leaders should do their jobs! Why have you changed the equation? You are doing politics, we are supposed to do jobs. No! Youth of this country has decided to fight their fight. Youth of the country is Dalit. Uncles and aunties, you are ruling this country after retirement age. Go away. We the youngsters are fighting for our future. These youngsters are fighting for their dreams.”

Braving torrential rains, a large number of youths under the banner Cockroach Janta Party staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Sunday. The CJP has been holding demonstrations across the country, calling for the resignation of the Union education minister over alleged examination irregularities. Actor Prakash Raj joined the protest too and addressed the crowd.

More details The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been mobilising support through social media platforms and had earlier organised a similar protest in New Delhi, said the alleged NEET question paper leak reflected a failure of the Central government and warranted action against those responsible.

Prakash Raj had said in his post on X, “I am travelling to reach Bengaluru .. to support this relevant peaceful protest.. please join us to raise our voice and make the government accountable for its failure.”

He had earlier responded to an X user who noted that he could not attend the protests in Delhi. In response, he said, “Tried my best to be there and show my solidarity…but couldn’t come due to impending prior work .. always with the movement. I am extremely happy Cockroaches Rocked. Thank you dearest @Wangchuk66 for being there .. who else is better than you when it comes to the future of our education system.”

The Bengaluru protest comes after the group’s massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6. It was followed by protests in Maharashtra’s Pune on June 11, Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on June 12, and Punjab’s Amritsar on June 13.

In Lucknow, Abhijeet Dipke told Hindustan Times, “We will continue the protest until the education minister resigns. I only want to appeal to the students to continue peaceful protest and join the mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on June 20.” At the protest site, the CJP raised several slogans demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak case, the CBSE's on-screen marking system-related alleged irregularities and other alleged examination related lapses.