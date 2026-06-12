Anna Lezhneva admits she felt ‘alone, scared’ as Pawan Kalyan entered politics: ‘Wanted to break down’

Anna posted pictures and videos from Pawan’s 2024 swearing-in ceremony, which was attended by her and his children from his previous marriage to Renu Desai, Akira Nandan and Aadhya Konidela. She wrote, “#pawankalyananenenu. What a journey this has been. People see victory. Photos. Smiles. Celebrations. Headlines. But very few see the years behind it. The exhaustion. The humiliation. The uncertainty. The days and nights when it felt like the entire world was against him. They insulted him. Mocked him. Questioned him. Called him names.”

Actor Pawan Kalyan might be the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh today, but the journey to get there hasn’t been easy. The actor-politician faced his share of defeats before his Jana Sena Party won all 21 seats it contested in the previous elections. His wife, Anna Lezhneva, took to Instagram to reveal what it was like for her as her husband entered politics.

Anna admitted that she had her own battles that weren't as public, writing, “And while he was out there fighting battles in public, I was at home trying to stay strong for our children, often feeling completely alone. There were days I wanted to break down too. Days I was scared. Days I wondered how much more one person could endure for what he believed in. But we kept going. Not because it was easy. Not because it made life comfortable. But because some people simply cannot betray their conscience.”

She revealed that Pawan’s victory was emotional in more ways than one for her, “And maybe that is why the victory felt so emotional. Not political. Human. Years of pain turning into one single moment. I still remember standing there with tears in my eyes… and even Modi ji noticed me crying (see the photo in my previous post). They were tears of joy and pure happiness. Because sometimes God allows people to be broken, humiliated and tested for years… only to return their dignity in front of the whole world.”