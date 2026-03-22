Renu Desai calls herself ‘proud andhbhakt’ of PM Modi, says those who criticise country must watch Dhurandhar 2
Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife, actor Renu Desai, took to her social media to post her review of Dhurandhar 2 and share her love for PM Narendra Modi.
Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife, actor Renu Desai, took to her Instagram to share her review of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While mentioning how she believes anybody who respects the armed forces and intelligence agencies must watch the Ranveer Singh-starrer, she also posted a scene from the film to share her love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (*Spoilers ahead*)
Renu Desai reviews Dhurandhar 2
Renu took to her Instagram stories to post a Bhagavad Gita from the beginning of Dhurandhar 2, writing, “If you have an ounce of respect for our Armed Forces and our intelligence agencies because of whom we live and sleep peacefully in our comfortable homes and then talk s**ttt about our own country please watch Dhurandhar 1& 2.” The quote she shared reads, “Your duty is to uphold dharma, never to claim the reward. Let not the promise of victory guide you. The battlefield summons, be relentless in action - Bhagavad Glta - Chapter 2, Verse 47.”
Calls herself ‘proud andhbhakt’ of PM Modi
In another Instagram story, she posted a clip from the film in which an ailing Bade Sahab, aka Dawood Ibrahim, says, “Jab se ye chai wala Hindustan mein aaya hai, hamare logo ke andar aur khauf badh gaya hai (Ever since this tea seller came into power, it has caused terror in our people’s hearts).” An Instagram user posted a Reel of the clip, writing, “Chai wala ka jalwa (The tea seller’s magnificence).” Renu re-shared it on her Instagram stories, writing, “Proud andhbhakt (blind devotee) of BJP and our awesome PM Modi ji.”
About Dhurandhar 2
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. It is the sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, which told the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, taking over a Baloch gang in Lyari to take down a terror outfit. The second film delves into his backstory and how he became a spy, while also exploring his mission and how he succeeded.
Dhurandhar was released only in Hindi, but the film collected over ₹1000 crore domestically and over ₹1300 crore worldwide. With the sequel getting a wider release, it remains to be seen how it’ll fare. It has crossed the ₹300 crore mark in India and the ₹500 crore mark worldwide in three days.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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