Renu Desai threatens legal action against trolls bringing up past with Pawan Kalyan, slams those using profanity. Watch
Actor and activist Renu Desai took to her social media to slam those who have targetted her since her divorce with Pawan Kalyan in 2012.
Actor and activist Renu Desai took to her Instagram to post a long video detailing the ordeal she has faced recently. Stating that she has faced trolling since she divorced actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, in 2012, Renu remarked that it has only intensified since she held a press conference in January to speak about the street dog bite issue. She threatened legal action against those trolling her and using profanity.
Renu Desai threatens legal action against trolls using profanity
Renu posted a long video on Instagram, which she captioned, “Now if I come across any abuses for me I am not going to leave you! I will make sure that the cyber police finds out where you live and get you arrested! Enough is enough now with the senseless abusing.”
In the video, she says that she has faced trolling for years now, “I have heard all kinds of things being said about me, especially since my divorce in 2012. You have covered every aspect of my personal life and commented on how much alimony I’ve supposedly taken or joined a political party. I thought there was nothing left to be said about me.”
However, she says that the trolling has intensified since January, saying, “When they held a press meet on the street dog issue in January, I initially declined because I knew I would be constantly criticised. And yet, instead of understanding what I’ve said, you’ve turned it into a circus. I was trolled yet again. Tell me you don’t like my acting, my work, that is freedom of speech. But every single time you bring up my personal life.”
Renu also spoke about the kind of profanity being used against her in the video, stating that they ‘shook’ her, adding, “Do you have no conscience? You’re calling me a rabies l***a and hoping dogs bite my private parts. What kind of language is this? I won’t stay calm anymore. I will use my influence and come to your homes, tell your parents what you’ve done. You are frustrated, lazy and depressed.”
Pawan Kalyan’s relationships
For the unversed, Pawan married Nandini in May 1997, and they separated in 1999. However, their divorce was finalised in 2008. The actor and Renu began dating in 2001, and they married in January 2009. They have a son and daughter, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. They divorced in 2012. He is now married to a Russian citizen and actor, Anna Lezhneva. They have a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, and a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich.
