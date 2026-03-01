Renu Desai threatens legal action against trolls bringing up past with Pawan Kalyan, slams those using profanity. Watch

In the video, she says that she has faced trolling for years now, “I have heard all kinds of things being said about me, especially since my divorce in 2012. You have covered every aspect of my personal life and commented on how much alimony I’ve supposedly taken or joined a political party. I thought there was nothing left to be said about me.”

Renu posted a long video on Instagram, which she captioned, “Now if I come across any abuses for me I am not going to leave you! I will make sure that the cyber police finds out where you live and get you arrested! Enough is enough now with the senseless abusing.”

Actor and activist Renu Desai took to her Instagram to post a long video detailing the ordeal she has faced recently. Stating that she has faced trolling since she divorced actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, in 2012, Renu remarked that it has only intensified since she held a press conference in January to speak about the street dog bite issue. She threatened legal action against those trolling her and using profanity.

However, she says that the trolling has intensified since January, saying, “When they held a press meet on the street dog issue in January, I initially declined because I knew I would be constantly criticised. And yet, instead of understanding what I’ve said, you’ve turned it into a circus. I was trolled yet again. Tell me you don’t like my acting, my work, that is freedom of speech. But every single time you bring up my personal life.”

Renu also spoke about the kind of profanity being used against her in the video, stating that they ‘shook’ her, adding, “Do you have no conscience? You’re calling me a rabies l***a and hoping dogs bite my private parts. What kind of language is this? I won’t stay calm anymore. I will use my influence and come to your homes, tell your parents what you’ve done. You are frustrated, lazy and depressed.”