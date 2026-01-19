Renu Desai loses cool at press meet, slams trolls bringing up Pawan Kalyan and wishing their children dead
Renu Desai held a press meet in Hyderabad on Monday to discuss the street dog issue but lost her cool due to comments made there and afterwards.
Actor Renu Desai held a conference at the Press Club in Hyderabad on Monday, along with actor Rashmi Gautam and director Sashi Kiran Tikka, to raise awareness about street dog bites. However, the conference soon turned sour when she lost her cool after claiming a person had got into an argument with her and was trying to hit her. She also posted a clarification video on the matter after videos from the conference blew up.
Renu Desai brings up rape and murder cases while talking about dogs
An incensed Renu questioned why people were selective when it came to street dogs, even as mosquitoes, lack of road safety, murders and rapes affected people more. She said, “There are lakhs of people dying due to mosquito bites; do their lives not hold value? A little child I know died of dengue. Only a life lost due to a dog bite is the only one that matters? I am talking to all the dog haters here. Why are you being so selective?”
She then claimed, “You don't care about human lives; you just hate dogs. People and children get raped and murdered every day, where is your humanity then? There will be people who rape and molest small children, even near your homes. People die due to not wearing helmets, but who protests for that?” Renu also questioned if all men are brought to task like all street dogs are for crime, saying, “Are we murdering all men because a few rape and kill? So would you want to kill all dogs?”
Renu Desai gets into an argument at press meet
After to-and-fro with the press, Renu seemed to lose her cool even more with one person in particular. She shouted, “Ask that man how many lives he has saved. How many children has this old man saved? Ask him not to open his mouth here.” Later, when it was claimed that Renu had got into a fight with a press person, she released a video statement on her Instagram to clarify.
Renu began her video by clarifying that she was not joining politics. She then added, “I did not scream at a media person. Wrong thumbnails are being made on this. A random 55-year-old guy walked into the press conference and started shouting at me. And he was coming onto the stage to hit me or something like that. The security and other volunteers had to hold him. That’s why I got so angry at him, I am not shouting at Press.”
The actor-activist also called out trolls who brought up her ex-husband, Pawan Kalyan, and their children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. She hit out at them and said, “I have seen some comments on my way home. How correct is it to comment on my personal life? You’re saying that’s why Pawan Kalyan left me, that I am cranky. Do I get any money while fighting for street dogs? I am not even fighting for them; I am fighting for human life. And you’re making such disgusting comments. You even said I would learn a lesson if my children died from dog bites. Why would you say that? I am a mother who knows the value of life.”
Renu turned off her comments while posting the clarification. Renu and Pawan were married from 2009 to 2012. Akira was born in 2004, while Aadhya was born in 2010. The couple separated and filed for divorce in 2011.
