Renu Desai says there are more pressing matters to discuss than her 2nd marriage: ‘Shows what we give priority to’

Actor Renu Desai took to her Instagram stories to hit out at those only talking about her relationship status out of everything she spoke about on a recent podcast. While reminding people that she’s allowed to discuss her divorce from Pawan Kalyan however often she wants, she also urged people to focus on more pressing matters than her potential re-marriage. (Also Read: Renu Desai reveals why she didn't remarry after divorce from Pawan Kalyan; says this about broken engagement) Renu Desai listed off topics that people should concentrate on instead of her relationship status.

Renu Desai asks media not to discuss her personal life

After numerous publications wrote about her hoping for a loving relationship too on the podcast, Renu wrote on her Instagram stories, “I realised that media people are more interested in my second marriage topic more than all the important topics (religion, relationships, social media influences, etc) that I have spoken about in my recent podcast for 1 hr plus…which shows and proves again what we as an audience are giving priority to…”

She also listed numerous pressing issues around the world that could be discussed instead of her potential second marriage, “So I request you to please shift your attention from a 44 yr old woman’s re marriage (which she herself is not sure about at this point of time) to concentrate on topics like tariff sanctions, women safety, economic growth, climate change, etc…and the topics that I have spoken in the podcast which need attention and thought for us to be a better citizen and most importantly a better human.”

Renu replied to those still talking about her divorce from Pawan, writing, “P.S - I can talk about my marriage hundred times because it definitely affects my life and my close family! Please don’t let your education and journalism experience be used for some grown up lady’s second marriage as it doesn’t affect society or law and order.”

Screengrab of Renu Desai's Instagram stories.

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan

For the unversed, Renu and actor-Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan acted together in Badri and the 2003 film Johnny. In 2004, they had their first child, Akira Nandan. They married in 2009 and had their second child, Aadhya, in 2010. In 2011, they filed for divorce, which came through in 2012. He married Russian actor Anna Lezhneva in 2013. He has two children with her, Mark Shankar Pawanovich and Polena Anjana Pawanova.