Renu Desai reveals why she didn't remarry after divorce from Pawan Kalyan; says this about broken engagement

Actor Renu Desai had a heady romance and marriage to actor-politician Pawan Kalyan in the early 2000s till they divorced and went their separate ways. While Pawan married a Russian actor, Anna Lezhneva, a few years later, Renu never remarried. On the Nikhil Vijayendra Simha podcast, she revealed why she chose to stay single and even broke off her engagement in 2018. (Also Read: Renu Desai hits back at troll commenting on her divorce with Pawan Kalyan: He was the one who left me and remarried) Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai married in 2009 and divorced in 2012. Renu got engaged again in 2018 but called off the wedding.

Renu Desai on not remarrying after divorcing Pawan Kalyan

Renu was asked on the podcast if she ever feels like it would be nice to have a partner to look after her after everything she has gone through. She replied, “Of course, I feel like having a partner too. But it's my sense of responsibility towards my kids that stops me from doing it. If I look at it individually, yes, I should have a boyfriend, I should have a marriage, I should have a life. But when I look at it from the kids' point of view…”

The actor then brought up her broken 2018 engagement and said, “I tried again, I got engaged; it was like an arranged thing. But I realised I will not be able to do justice either to the relationship or to the kids. I’m a single parent. It's different when you marry someone and have kids with them. But when you've had kids with someone, it's a sensitive thing for someone else to enter the equation. I'm waiting for Aadhya to grow up; she's 15 now, maybe when she’s 18 and off to college.”

About Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan

For the uninitiated, Renu and Pawan were a rage in the early 2000s when they acted together in Badri and the 2003 film Johnny. In 2004, they had their first child, Akira Nandan. They married in 2009 and had their second child, Aadhya, in 2010. In 2011, they filed for divorce, which came through in 2012.

Pawan married Anna in 2013, and they have two children – Mark Shankar Pawanovich and Polena Anjana Pawanova. He married Nandini in 1997, and they separated in 1999, but the divorce was finalised in 2008. Renu got engaged in 2018 but refused to reveal her fiance’s name as he wasn’t a public personality. They split soon after.

After Johnny, Renu returned to work with the 2021 TV show Radhamma Kuthuru and the 2023 film Tiger Nageswara Rao. She has signed other projects she has yet to announce. In 2014, she directed and produced a Marathi film called Ishq Wala Love.