Renuka Desai hits back at troll commenting on her divorce with Pawan Kalyan: He was the one who left me and remarried
Renuka Desai got married to actor Pawan Kalyan in 2009. They parted ways in 2012, and share two kids – Akira and Aadhya.
It has been around 12 years since Renuka Desai, aka Renu Desai, parted ways from actor Pawan Kalyan. But she continues to get hate from Pawan’s fans. Recently, she took to social media to call out one such user who trolled her for leaving the Telugu actor, now the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. (Also read: Amid divorce rumours, Pawan Kalyan's party shares photo of actor and his wife Anna Lezhneva from Hyderabad)
The stir started when a social media user commented on one of her Instagram posts, suggesting that she should have been more patient in her marriage with Pawan, calling him “someone like a god”. She hit back at the user saying she didn’t leave him, instead it was the other way round.
Hit back at troll
The comment was originally in Telugu, and was reported by M9 News. It read, “You should have been more patient, sister-in-law. You misunderstood someone like a god. Perhaps now you realise his worth. But I’m glad the kids are with Pawan Kalyan.”
While Renuka does not react to the hate comments, she didn’t let this go, and decided to address.
Going personal about the reason behind their split, she replied, “If you had an ounce of intelligence, you wouldn’t make such a foolish comment. He was the one who left me and remarried, not the other way around. Please refrain from such comments; they only torment me.”
After the exchange, Renuka deleted the comments and disabled the comment sections on her posts.
Looking back
Renu Desai and Pawan were married for three years before their separation in 2012. They have two children, a son named Akira and a daughter named Aadhya. Akira has been actively supporting his father’s political work. Meanwhile, Aadhya recently joined her father in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Pawan has moved on, having married twice more, with his current wife being Anna Lezhneva. Meanwhile, Renu didn't get married again.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.