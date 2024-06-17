Renuka Desai hits back at troll commenting on her divorce with Pawan Kalyan: He was the one who left me and remarried

The stir started when a social media user commented on one of her Instagram posts, suggesting that she should have been more patient in her marriage with Pawan, calling him “someone like a god”. She hit back at the user saying she didn’t leave him, instead it was the other way round.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Hit back at troll

The comment was originally in Telugu, and was reported by M9 News. It read, “You should have been more patient, sister-in-law. You misunderstood someone like a god. Perhaps now you realise his worth. But I’m glad the kids are with Pawan Kalyan.”

While Renuka does not react to the hate comments, she didn’t let this go, and decided to address.

Going personal about the reason behind their split, she replied, “If you had an ounce of intelligence, you wouldn’t make such a foolish comment. He was the one who left me and remarried, not the other way around. Please refrain from such comments; they only torment me.”

screenshot of the exchange.

After the exchange, Renuka deleted the comments and disabled the comment sections on her posts.

Looking back

Renu Desai and Pawan were married for three years before their separation in 2012. They have two children, a son named Akira and a daughter named Aadhya. Akira has been actively supporting his father’s political work. Meanwhile, Aadhya recently joined her father in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pawan has moved on, having married twice more, with his current wife being Anna Lezhneva. Meanwhile, Renu didn't get married again.