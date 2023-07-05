Amid divorce rumours, Pawan Kalyan's party shares photo of actor and his wife Anna Lezhneva from Hyderabad

Recent reports suggested Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan is on the verge of divorce with his third wife Anna Lezhneva. However, if a recent photo posted by his political party Jana Sena is to be believed, everything seems fine in their married life. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan says he struggled with depression: At 17, I planned to take my life) Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva may not be getting divorced

What did the party tweet?

The official Twitter handle of Jana Sena Party posted a picture of Pawan Kalyan with his third wife. The couple were dressed in traditional clothes; while Pawan wore a dark blue kurta, Anna is seen in a pink sari. The two seem to be smiling in the picture.

The caption of the picture in Telugu is loosely translated as, “Pawan Kalyan and his wife Ana Konidela performed puja after completing the first stage of his political rally, Varahi Yatra. They participated in the puja that was held at their residence in Hyderabad. In the next few days, the second phase of Varahi Yatra will begin, and Pawan Kalyan will reach Mangalagiri to participate in the meetings.”

What were the rumours of their divorce?

The rumours began to surface when Anna was suspiciously absent from the cradle ceremony of Klin Kaara Konidela, the newborn daughter of Pawan's nephew and actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana. Prior to that, she was also conspicuously absent from Pawan's nephew and actor Varun Tej's engagement with Lavanya Tripathi.

Pawan and Anna's relationship

Pawan and Anna, a Russian citizen, started dating on the sets of Jayanth C's 2011 romantic film Teen Maar, that also starred Trisha and Kriti Kharbanda. They got married in 2013 and have two kids, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Pawan Kalyan previously married Nandini in 1997. However, he had a son Akira Nandan with co-star and then-girlfriend Renu Desai. After a long legal battle, Pawan and Nandini's divorce was finalised in 2008. That led to him marrying Renu the next year, and the birth of their daughter Aadya in 2010. They got divorced in 2012.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail