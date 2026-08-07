The Traitors Season 2 trailer: Karan Johar brings bigger betrayals, Shweta Tiwari's cheating remark stirs up the drama

Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari , Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri also join the new season. They will compete for the title and a significant cash prize while trying to outsmart one another.

The trailer of Season 2 of The Traitors has been released by Prime Video. This reality show game has returned, promising viewers an interesting season full of no trust, just betrayal. The season is hosted by none other than Karan Johar and promises viewers more excitement in the form of 21 new celebrity participants. This season will be played within the beautiful Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Every word spoken, every decision taken may make a big difference in the game. The twist for this season comes in the form of Boo, the new accomplice who carries the 'Buri Khabar'.

The game becomes even more dangerous The trailer offers a glimpse into a season packed with tense confrontations, risky alliances, secret plotting and dramatic eliminations. Karan Johar sets the tone early in the trailer, saying, “This palace looks like a dream... and I can’t wait to turn that dream into a nightmare.”

In the trailer, all the traitors contestants are already in a big mess. Shweta claims, “Apne patiyon ko cheat karte huye maine hi pakda tha (I caught my husbands cheating on me),” when Karan says, “You can't be that good at catching a liar.” Rhea claims she is well-versed with reality shows, whereas Parul seems to taking a jibe at contestant by saying, “She is a TV actress. She can cry without glycerine.” Rida is seen calling someone out and towards the end of the tear, is completely in tears. Everyone is coming for each other's necks.

Like the first season, the game revolves around two groups. The Innocents must work together to identify and eliminate the hidden Traitors before they themselves are removed from the competition.

Meanwhile, the Traitors secretly plot against everyone else while trying to protect their own identities. As the missions become tougher and the Circle of Shaq discussions get more intense, friendships begin to crack, suspicion grows stronger and every decision comes with serious consequences.