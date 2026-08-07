Vedang Raina is in no rush to sign next film after success of Main Vaapas Aaunga: ‘Loving the break’ | Interview

So, what’s next for you? “In terms of the roles, I don't know at the moment. I am just taking some time off. I'm getting a breather, loving the break, and just kind of sitting at home, reflecting. But there is a film that I've already done, which is going to come out soon, like early next year, and it's a very different space again for me to explore. So I'm excited for you guys to see that,” shares Vedang.

Expressing his emotions, the Jigra star shares, “So the love that's come my way, I think that's something I'll always keep with me. And this film will always be one of the most special films that I'll ever do in my life. So I'm very grateful for that, for all the love.”

“Well, It's been a lot to take in and a lot to process. I think we were just so busy in promoting, so busy in making sure the, you know, film reaches the people, and I feel like finally it did when everyone least expected it,” says Vedang, who was recently in Delhi to attend the launch of Ajio Luxe's first-ever luxury retail store at Ambience Mall.

With audiences showering love on both the film and his performance, Vedang admits the overwhelming response has been a lot to take in and is still sinking in.

Actor Vedang Raina is enjoying the sweet spot of success after Imtiaz Ali 's Main Vaapas Aaunga emerged as an unlikely box office winner. While the film had a modest start following its June 12 release, it staged a strong comeback on the strength of glowing word of mouth. Vedang says the whirlwind success is still sinking in, adding that he is in no rush to sign his next film.

The actor also opened up about what he considers the biggest luxury of being an actor, saying it isn't fame or success, but the unwavering love and support of the audience.

“Number one would always be the support of the people. I think that's something that is a luxury in our lives, in actors' lives. And especially so much of it that I felt in the last couple of months. So I think that's the biggest luxury. And then, well, coming to places like this, you know, trying things out, getting to travel—all of that,” he admits.

Vedang Raina on Main Vaapas Aaunga success Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. It explores themes of love, loss, memory, migration and belonging, drawing inspiration from real-life accounts of people affected by the 1947 Partition.

The film centers on a 95-year-old man who suffers a sudden stroke while frantically attempting to travel to Pakistan. As the elderly man drifts between consciousness and fragmented memories, his grandson steps in to piece together scattered recollections of a life lived before the Partition. Through this intergenerational journey, the grandson faces the painful reality of a dying man unable to find closure in his final days.

It was released in theatres on June 12. The film took a slow start, collecting ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. However, it witnessed a remarkable turnaround, registering a jump of over 130% on its second Friday, going on to gain momentum at the box office, driven largely by positive word of mouth.

Looking back at the success of the film, Vedang shares, “It has been the most beautiful thing. More than me being part of the film, it's about me as an audience of the films... Somebody who loves cinema, somebody who loves going to the theaters to watch a film. So, it was really nice to see that people can advocate for something with so much passion that it translates into people coming to the theaters.”

“And that restores faith in myself, of course as an actor, but as an audience also… That if a film is well made, it'll be loved, and that all that is important. If a good product is there, people will come to watch it. I'm just so glad and grateful that this happened… You guys showed up, and it changed everything. So I hope, more things like this happen… Things that I'm not even part of, but as an audience I'd like to watch, good films that are made and people advocate for it,” adds Vedang, who made his acting debut with the web film The Archies, alongside Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.