Karan Johar says Jigra failure was ‘disappointing,’ feels a decade later people will say Alia Bhatt was ‘brave’ to do it

Filmmaker Karan Johar has spoken out about the box office failure of Jigra, which starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role and was released last year. In an interview with Suchin Mehrotra, Karan said that the entire team had faith in the film and trusted Vasan Bala's vision, so evidently the failure did leave them ‘disappointed.’ However, he also feels that the film will be remembered as something that ‘broke ground’ in the next decade. (Also read: Alia Bhatt chased Vasan Bala to get hold of Jigra script; director wasn't happy with Karan Johar. Here's why) Karan Johar has spoken about the failure of Jigra.

What Karan said about Jigra

During the interview, Karan shared, “Vasan’s meta-referencing, quirks and style of absolutely breaking the grammar of filmmaking, such things may not always land, right? But should he stop making films like this because of that? No! He must always make films that he believes in.”

‘I am very proud of Jigra’

He added, “Yes, we were disappointed, dejected and sad. But we are all very proud of that film, even today. Even now, we have a group comprising Vasan, me and Alia. Vasan has a brilliant self-deprecating sense of humour. He will make fun of himself in the most unique way possible. We still send messages on that group. Like I will go and chat about this. I do believe that a decade or two later, we will reference Jigra as something that broke ground, something that Alia was brave to do, something that Vasan was brave to contribute to and the rest of us were so brave to do. I am very proud of Jigra. There are films that I am not proud of that have failed… this film may have failed at the box office but for me it is a success story and I will maintain it.”

Jigra was an action-packed narrative centred around a prison break, showcasing the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Jigra hit theatres on October 11.