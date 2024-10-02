Menu Explore
Alia Bhatt chased Vasan Bala for a month over Jigra script; director wasn't happy with Karan Johar. Here's why

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Oct 02, 2024 02:04 PM IST

Alia Bhatt said she was “very intrigued” with the first part of Jigra's script. However, she added that she wanted to read the entire script.

Actor Alia Bhatt has revealed that she chased Jigra director Vasan Bala for the second half of the film's script. Speaking with Tried&Refused Productions, Vasan said that he was unhappy after film producer Karan Johar forwarded his 'kaccha pakka (rough draft) mail' to Alia. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt reacts as SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan hail Jigra Telugu trailer)

Alia Bhatt will be seen as Satya in Jigra.
Alia Bhatt will be seen as Satya in Jigra.

Vasan on Karan sending Alia his mail without telling him

Vasan said in the interview, "I had sent one very kaccha pakka (roughly drafted) email, very stream of consciousness thought, sent it to Karan. I think six or seven hours later, he called saying, 'I've already set it to Alia'. I was really not happy with it. I was like, 'I would have at least done some spellcheck, grammar check, hygiene, written some very nice hero entry. So that email was sent, I was like, 'Why did you do this?'. Karan said, 'No, no, this is how it works'." Vasan added that he met Alia after over a month following this incident.

Alia reveals chasing Vasan

In the same interview, Alia said, "I responded when I heard the first half. I was like, 'Wow'. I wasn't expecting it, I guess because he didn't reveal much in the meeting. But even I was very intrigued, and I really liked his work. I was like, ‘It will be cool for us to collaborate, but I need to read the script’. So my first response to him after he sent me the first half was, 'Where's the second half?' Because I said, 'I'm not feeling complete. I need the second half'. I chased him for one month for the second half, and then it came together."

About Jigra

Jigra also stars Vedang Raina, who will portay the role of Alia's brother in the film. It is set to be an action-packed narrative centred around a prison break, showcasing the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother. Alia will essay the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. The film is set to hit theatres on October 11.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
