Alia Bhatt reacts as SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan hail Jigra Telugu trailer: 'Never ceases to amaze us'

Alia Bhatt recently received praise from her RRR co-star Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli as they reacted to Jigra's Telugu trailer. The actor responded on Twitter after being praised for her upcoming home-production action-thriller. Alia thanked Ram Charan and Rajamouli for their support for Jigra. (Also read: Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha's best pics ever on his birthday: ‘You make life feel like…’) SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan gave a shout out to Jigra's Telugu trailer.

Ram Charan, Rajamouli heap praise on Alia Bhatt

Ram Charan shared the Telugu theatrical trailer of Jigra on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “The #Jigra trailer looks absolutely amazing… taking you on an emotional rollercoaster! Best wishes to Alia and the entire team for a blockbuster release on October 11th! (fire emoji) Here's the Telugu trailer!” Alia quote tweeted his post and captioned it as, “Your support means a lot! (hand-shaped-heart emoji).”

Rajamouli, while reacting to Jigra's theatrical trailer, tweeted, “Alia never ceases to amaze us with her top notch performances.. Here she comes again with #Jigra..It looks like an intense and emotional ride! Best wishes to her and the entire team for their release on October 11th!…Here's the Telugu theatrical trailer…” Alia responded to Rajamouli on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Thank you for the wishes Sir, extremely grateful for your love and support (folded hands and hand-shaped-heart emojis).”

Alia Bhatt as Sita in RRR

Alia played Ram's fiance Sita in Rajamouli's epic action-saga RRR, co-starring Jr NTR. The actor had an extended cameo in the film which won the award for for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

About Jigra

Alia plays a young woman, Satya Anand, who struggles to save her brother Ankur Anand, who is being tortured while being imprisoned in a foreign jail. Satya pledges to break Ankur out from the prison after he is sentenced to death.

Jigra stars Vedang Raina as Alia's brother. The action-thriller is directed by Vasan Bala and also features Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and others in crucial roles. The film is co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.