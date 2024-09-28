Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha's best pics ever on his birthday: ‘You make life feel like…’

The photos show glimpses from Ranbir's perfect family life. The first photo shows all three of them hugging a tree with only Raha focussing on the posing for the camera. A second pictures shows baby Raha in Ranbir's arms as they travel across foreign locales. A third pictures shows Alia laughing hard while sitting in Ranbir's lap and him, flashing the biggest smile.

More photos show Ranbir and Raha taking a stroll around a horse stable and a small glimpse of his birthday party last night. She captioned the post, “Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one 🫶happy birthday baby.”

Several other celebrities also wished Ranbir, including Karan Johar, Guneet Monga and more. A fan wrote, “Aww the best picture of the day.” Another commented, “Happy birthday my favourite actor.”

What's the fam been up to?

Ranbir, Alia and Raha were recently in Paris where Alia walked the ramp for the first time as a L'Oreal brand ambassador. The returned to Mumbai on Wednesday.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the airport with their daughter as they arrived back in the city. Neetu Kapoor joined them. Raha cutely smiled as her granny planted a kiss on her cheek.

Alia opted for a comfy beige sweatshirt and matching trousers co-ord set, while Ranbir wore a grey jogger and matching sweatshirt. Raha's adorable presence at the airport left fans in awe.

What's next for Ranbir and Alia

Alia is gearing up for the release of Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner. Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon."

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jigra will be out in theatres on October 11.

Ranbir will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, also starring Alia.