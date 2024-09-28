Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur celebrate Ranbir Kapoor's birthday; Riddhima wishes ‘not so chotu bro’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor clocked his 42nd birthday on Saturday, and his friends and family celebrated the occasion with him. Several videos and pictures of Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and friends Akash Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur arriving for the celebrations emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Raha Kapoor rubs her eyes and hugs dad Ranbir Kapoor as paparazzi use camera flashes) Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur celebrated Ranbir Kapoor's birthday.

Neetu, Akash, Arjun celebrate Ranbir's birthday

For the occasion, Neetu wore a printed black outfit. She smiled and waved at the paparazzi as she sat in her car. Akash Ambani arrived at the birthday venue in his car. Both Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur sported black T-shirt and pants for the occasion. Aditya too waved at the paparazzi. Ranbir's car was seen arriving at the venue too but he chose to go incognito for the paparazzi.

Riddhima wishes her brother

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her brother on Instagram Stories with a video collage. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my not so chotu bro. Love you soooooo much". It featured old pictures of Neetu, late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, his wife-actor Alia Bhatt and Riddhima. Neetu shared the post on her Instagram.

About Ranbir's films

Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War.

About Arjun, Aditya's projects

Arjun will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. Singham released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The new part will be in theatres this Diwali.

Adtiya will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Metro In Dino. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also star Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Metro In Dino, a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song In Dino from Life in a Metro, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.