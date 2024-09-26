Raha Kapoor rubs her eyes and hugs dad Ranbir Kapoor as paparazzi use camera flashes

Raha bothered by camera flashes

In a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor was seen holding Raha in his arms as Alia walked next to him. Neetu was also seen walking out of the airport with them. After exiting the airport, Raha Kapoor was seen blinking rapidly, rubbing her eyes and looking away from the camera. She also hugged her father who asked her something. Neetu gave a kiss to Raha before parting ways with them.

What they wore for the travel

For the travel, Alia wore a beige top under a jacket and trousers. She also wore sneakers. Ranbir was seen in a grey T-shirt, denims and white shoes. He also opted for a cap. Raha was dressed in a blue outfit and shoes. Neetu was seen in a striped T-shirt under a black blazer and denims.

Internet is angry over use of camera flashes

Reacting to the paparazzi using flashes in their camera in the presence of Raha, a fan wrote, "This is insane… please don’t flash and click in front of the kids eyes which is harmful for their eyes… at least as an adult you guys can be empathetic." "It's not right to use camera flash on a child," said a person. A comment read, "She got scared, paparazzi should really keep it low in front of kids. Flashes aren't good for them." "Poor kid. Couldn't they have used a private exit. Y’all are crazy to put a camera in a baby’s face like that?" asked an Instagram user.

Alia and her family were in Paris

In Paris, Alia walked the ramp for the fashion event. For the ramp walk, Alia wore a metallic silver bustier that she paired with a black off-shoulder jumpsuit. Alia has shared many pictures on Instagram featuring Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley and others from the gala night.

About Alia and Ranbir's films

Alia is gearing up for the release of Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. The Vasan Bala film will be out in theatres on October 11. Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Alpha, a film that also features Sharvari as a super agent. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. Alia will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Neetu returned to acting in 2022 with Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor.