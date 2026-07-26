Ranbir Kapoor denies he's starring in Dhoom 4 after years of rumours; doesn't bring up Animal Park
Ranbir Kapoor also did not mention Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park while talking about his upcoming films at San Diego Comic-Con.
The team of Ramayana were recently at San Diego Comic-Con to promote their upcoming film. Director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash attended the event and spoke about the film. On the sidelines, Ranbir also spoke about his upcoming projects, denying that he’s a part of Dhoom 4. (Also Read: Yash says he would ‘spoil the atmosphere’ on Ramayana set with his loud music: ‘I used to get big speakers’)
Ranbir Kapoor on Dhoom 4
On the Review Nation YouTube channel, the host mentioned how Yash will soon also star in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, apart from Ramayana, and that Ranbir will star in Dhoom 4. The actor, however, denied the same. “No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love & War. Which is directed by Mr Sanjay Bhansali. That should be out on January 24 next year,” he said. Love & War’s release date announcement states January 21 as its release date. He did not mention Animal Park, the sequel to his hit 2023 film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in his line-up.
When did these rumours start?
The rumours of Ranbir taking the Dhoom franchise forward have been around for years now. In 2024, a Pinkvilla report quoted a source saying that Aditya Chopra thought the actor was ideal for the film. It was even claimed that the actor had shown interest after long discussions. When Aalim Hakim posted pictures of Ranbir’s new look soon after, many assumed it was for Dhoom 4 or Animal Park. In 2025, Peeping Moon even claimed that Vicky Kaushal might also be roped in for a role. However, nothing has been officially announced by Yash Raj Films yet.
About the Dhoom franchise
The Dhoom franchise kicked off in 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan playing ACP Jai Dixit, Uday Chopra playing the petty criminal-turned-police-sidekick Ali, and John Abraham as the antagonist, a thief named Kabir Sharma. Esha Deol and Rimi Sen also played key roles in it. Dhoom 2 in 2006 took the franchise forward with Hrithik Roshan and Ashwarya Rai joining Abhishek and Uday as thieves, Aryan Singhania and Sunheri Kaur. The franchise’s popularity only grew after the sequel’s release.
Dhoom 3, the last in the franchise, was released in 2013. Starring Aamir Khan as twins, Sahir Khan and Samar Khan, and Katrina Kaif as a gymnast named Aaliya Hussain, the film failed to make a mark at the box office and with critics. It has been rumoured that the franchise will have more films, though nothing has been officially announced yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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