Ranbir Kapoor says he ‘can't wait’ to do Animal Park, Sandeep Reddy Vanga says it will be a ‘war between the 2 brothers’

Ranbir Kapoor worked with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time in Animal. The film proved to be a major box office success, and a sequel titled Animal Park is also in the works. Both Ranbir and Sandeep interacted with an audience after the screening of Animal in Japan, ahead of its release on Februrary 13. During the interaction, they spoke about their excitement on coming together again for the sequel. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor shares why he connected with the story of Animal: ‘We grew up with that distance from our father’) Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

What Ranbir said about Animal Park Ranbir said, “I can't wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play this character! Now there is another character. Because it is a continuing story, he had the story of Part 2 also very clear in his mind while filming Part 1. Its very exciting and inspiring for me as an actor. Both of us keep chatting and discussing different ideas.”

What Sandeep Reddy Vanga said Speaking about some of the ideas for the sequel, the director said, “Animal Park will start soon once I finish the current film. There will more animals as Aziz is another animal. Keeping that in mind it will be a war between the two brothers now, who look alike. So I thought Animal Park will be right title. I will start the shoot mid 2027.” Sandeep is currently busy with the shoot of Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead.

Released in 2023, Animal was a hyper-violent action drama that explored a twisted father-son relationship. Ranbir played Ranvijay Vijay Singh, a man shaped by childhood trauma inflicted by his emotionally distant father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. The film was a huge box office success, grossing over ₹900 crore worldwide.